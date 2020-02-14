Florida man arrested for dumping boiling water on toddler, deputies say

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Florida man is accused of scalding a 3-year-old child with boiling water and leaving the toddler with second-degree burns.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office was called to Tampa General after the child arrived at the hospital with multiple second-degree burns.

The child’s mother said she was told that her boyfriend, Christopher Reddick, 19, had used up all of the hot water for his own shower and decided to boil a pot of water on the stove for the child’s bath. Reddick said while he was carrying the pot to the bathroom, the child’s younger sibling walked in front of him, causing him to trip and spill the pot of water on the victim, who was already in the tub.

When questioned by detectives, authorities say Reddick became argumentative and left the hospital.

According to doctors, the child’s injuries appeared to be consistent with being submerged in scalding water, authorities said.

Reddick was arrested on Feb. 12 and charged with aggravated child abuse with great bodily harm and child neglect with great bodily harm.

He was also charged with carrying a concealed firearm and possession of a firearm with a serial number removed after detectives found a loaded gun in his pocket with the serial number scratched off.

Jail records show Reddick has previous arrests for criminal mischief, violation of probation, and resisting an officer without violence.

He remains in the Hillsborough County Jail, where he is being held on a $25,000 bond.

“I am sickened by the thought of someone intentionally hurting a young child. Christopher Reddick’s actions could scar this child for life, both mentally and physically,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “It is so important for parents to be careful with who they allow to care for their children. We cannot and will not allow people to harm the most innocent members of our society.”

More headlines from CBS17.com: