Florida man arrested in Mexico after 14 years on the run following double-fatal DUI crash

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Polk County man is behind bars after 14 years on the run.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a fatal traffic crash occurred in 2007 along U.S. Highway 27, just north of County Line Road near Avon Park in Polk County that claimed the lives of Danny and Patricia McCown.

8 On Your Side spoke with the victims’ daughter Dana McCown who lives in Texas.

She says the wheels of justice often turn slowly but in the case of the deadly DUI crash that killed both of McCown’s parents they’ve been stalled for far too long.

“He got to live a new life for 14 years while our current life went on with the grief and the loss of something that just didn’t really need to happen,” McCown said.

FHP Troopers filed charges against Brian Dale Andrews, then 29 years of age at the time had a suspended license and was found to have a BAC of 0.315, nearly four times the legal limit.

The investigation found Andrew’s Cadillac crossed the median and slammed into the McCowns’ Chevy.

Troopers say Andrews fled in after his release from the Polk County jail before two DUI manslaughter charges were filed.

In recent weeks, an anonymous tipster notified FHP of a possible sighting of Andrews in a region southwest of Mexico City.

“He has led his life by a myriad of bad decisions and bad choices… I think the lesson learned out of this is for everyone else that may have someone on the most wanted list is to know that Florida Highway Patrol doesn’t stop,” McCown said.

Andrews was apprehended on June 21 and returned to the United States on June 23 to face felony charges which include two counts of DUI manslaughter, two counts of driving while license suspended Involving a death, and one count of DUI property damage.

McCown tells 8 On Your Side she plans to travel from Texas to Polk County for the trial.