Florida man crashes into business for Dr. Pepper

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City man was arrested over the weekend after deputies say he crashed his vehicle into a business to steal a Dr. Pepper.

Bay County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to the Re-Rack Bar in Panama City on Friday morning in reference to a burglary.

Deputies say 28-year-old Gavin Lee attempted to get into the bar earlier that morning even though the business was closed.

When he couldn’t get in, officials say Lee drove his Ford F-250 through the front glass and entered the bar.

Lee then entered the cooler and got a Dr. Pepper from the cooler, according to officials.

The deputies say Lee sat at a table inside the bar and proceeded to drink his stolen beverage.

Lee had a tan Ruger LCP handgun in his pocket, deputies added.

He was arrested and charged with armed burglary.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now