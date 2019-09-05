Breaking News
VIDEO: Tornado hits Emerald Isle causing major damage
Florida man drowns in same canal where he almost drowned a year ago, deputies say

by: WFLA 8 On Your Side Staff

Posted: / Updated:

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A New Port Richey man drowned in the same canal where he nearly drowned a year ago, according to the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies found Juan Carlos Munoz-Valencia, 52, facedown in a canal in the 4200 block of Green Key Road after his wife called 911.

According to deputies, Munoz-Valencia had nearly drowned at the same location nearly a year ago, but he was removed by a Pasco deputy and resuscitated.

Investigators do not suspect foul play in his death.

Further information was not immediately available.

