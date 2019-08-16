Live Now
Florida man dumps dirt on car after girlfriend refuses to answer question

by: Daniel Smithson/WKRG

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — A Florida man accused of using a front-end loader to dump dirt on a car was arrested Thursday.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office says 20-year-old Hunter Mills is charged with felony criminal mischief over $1,000 for his alleged actions.

Deputies says Mills invited his girlfriend to a 5820 Phil-Dirt Drive to talk. When she refused to answer a question, he dumped a bucket full of dirt of the roof of a white 2010 Cadillac that belonged to someone else.

The woman was not injured but the windows were open, deputies say. That caused dirt to fill up the air vents, center console, and power windows.

