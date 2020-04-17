Florida man encases self in concrete at governor’s mansion

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man encased himself in concrete outside the Governor’s Mansion in the state capital apparently to protest prison conditions related to the coronavirus.
A Tallahassee police spokesman says 28-year-old Jordan Mazurek put PVC pipes horizontally into two 55-gallon plastic drums filled with concrete, with some sort of mechanism that locked his arms in place.
He was first spotted about 6 a.m. Friday outside the fence surrounding the mansion and was eventually freed about 10:30 a.m.
The Tallahassee Democrat reported that one of Mazurek’s drums was painted with the words, “Stop the massacre.”
The other read, “Free prisoners now.”
