Florida man is bitten by shark, walks home bleeding

SIESTA KEY, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man has been bitten by a shark and walked home bleeding where a woman called 911 and had him taken to a hospital.

News outlets say the man was swimming in the waters off Siesta Key, Florida, when the attack happened.

WTVT says a woman called 911 and said the man was bleeding and was heard reassuring “everything’s going to be OK.”

Hospital officials confirmed a man had been admitted as a patient Tuesday with a shark bite but didn’t provide any details on his condition.

