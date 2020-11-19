Florida man killed by pack of wild dogs, sheriff’s office says

BASCOM, Fla. (WNCN) – A 65-year-old Florida man is dead after he was attacked by pack of stray dogs early Wednesday, the Tallahassee Democrat reported.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to a stretch of Kirkland Road near Bascom around 7:45 a.m. is response to a man lying by the road.

Deputies located the body of Donald Ray Allen, 65, of Bascom in the area, the newspaper reported.

In a release, the sheriff’s office said an investigation revealed Allen had been attacked by animals while walking along the road.

“The injuries are believed to have been caused by a pack of stray dogs roaming in the area,” the sheriff’s office said.

Animal Control plans on placing traps in the area to catch the stray dogs.

Anyone with information about the dogs are asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 850-482-9624 or Animal Control at 850-718-0021.