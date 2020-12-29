Florida man placed hidden cameras in home to capture nude videos of child, deputies say

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A St. Petersburg, Florida man was arrested after deputies say he placed hidden cameras in his home to capture nude videos of a child.

According to deputies, William Smith, 65, was arrested for video voyeurism after the victim’s

father reported Smith was watching pornography with the child and found several videos of the child on Smith’s computer, one of which contained the victim partially nude using Smith’s restroom.

Smith admitted to investigators that he set up a manually-activated hidden camera to video the victim using the restroom.

When Smith learned deputies were on their way to speak with him, he began deleting the videos from his computer. When questioned about watching pornography with the juvenile victim, he admitted to doing so on five separate occasions on his computer.

Smith was arrested and charged with video voyeurism, tampering with evidence, and failure to protect a minor.