Florida middle school teacher charged with trafficking fentanyl

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida middle school teacher has been charged with trafficking fentanyl, according to the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives searched the home of Jeffrey Scott Brake, 52, Monday, finding opioids and methamphetamine in an RV on the property.

The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office said that in the RV, detectives found two eyeglass cases with hypodermic needles and three plastic baggies. One contained 1.8 grams of crystals that tested positive for meth, another had 2.3 grams of a brown substance that tested positive for heroin, and the third had 4.1 grams of fentanyl.

Detectives also found several guns, pill bottles prescribed to Brake, and other drug paraphernalia. They also found a glass pipe in Brake’s pocket that tested positive for meth.

“We have zero tolerance for criminals like Brake who traffic life-threatening narcotics such as fentanyl,” Sheriff Mike Prendergast said. “Narcotics are never a victimless crime. We will not rest until we hold criminals accountable for their actions.”

Brake was arrested and booked into the Citrus County Detention Facility on the following charges:

Trafficking in fentanyl

Own/rent/lease a residence for the trafficking in a controlled substance

Possession of methamphetamine w/ intent to distribute

Possession of heroin w/ intent to distribute

Drug paraphernalia

The sheriff’s office said the SVU is also looking into another case involving Brake, which could reveal more information once it is done.

In response to the allegations, the Citrus County School District released a statement saying it is working with the sheriff’s office and is conducting its own investigation.

“All employees go through an FBI level 2 background screening,” Superintendent Sam Himmel said. “We will work to the fullest extent with the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office as this investigation continues.”

Brake has been with the district for 20 years.