Florida mom’s OnlyFans page gets her banned from volunteering at kids’ school

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — School officials in central Florida told a woman she’s no longer welcome to volunteer at her children’s elementary school after another parent found her page on an adults-only website featuring explicit photos and video.

Victoria Triece, 30, says she makes her living posting images on the website, where people pay a subscription to view her content, the Orlando Sentinel reported.

Now she’s planning to sue the Orange County public school district for $1 million after being told she’s no longer allowed to volunteer at Orlando’s Sand Lake Elementary, where her children, 5 and 10, attend school.

For five years, Triece has been part of the school’s ADDition volunteer program, doing everything from helping students with their assignments to organizing class parties.

“Everything I devoted myself to was ripped out of my hands with no proper reason,” she said Thursday at a news conference with her lawyers.

Triece, whose Twitter account links to the adult site, worked for OnlyFans for more than two years before some other parent apparently signed up, paid for the content, and notified the school, she and her lawyers said.

“There’s going to be a percentage of parents who are going to be get up into their moral arms and wag their discriminating finger at her and say, ‘We don’t want you around our children,’” attorney Mark NeJame said. “Well, they wouldn’t have known about it because she kept it away from the children. You can’t access her unless you’re an adult.”

School district spokesman Michael Ollendorff declined to comment, citing “potential, pending or ongoing litigation.”

But he told the newspaper about several documents detailing guidelines for ADDition volunteers, none of which explicitly govern what volunteers do off-campus.

Triece passed a required background check and has no criminal record, according to WESH. She said she also dresses appropriately when she attends school functions and has a good rapport with teachers and parents.

She said she wants to be reinstated and compensated by the district for the embarrassment and impact on her life.

“Now I’m supposed to walk into the building and I don’t know what was said to my son’s teacher,” she said. “I don’t know what’s been said about me to anyone at that school.”

A parent who heard about her dismissal referred her to the law firm, and other parents have reached out to show support, she said.

“One minute of my job a day is not my whole life, it’s not my life of being a mom or being a parent,” she said. “I think everybody’s just floored because they’re like, ‘We know you, we know who you are.’″