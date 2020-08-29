Florida mother charged with murder in stabbing death of 6-year-old daughter

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) – A Florida mother is behind bars after deputies say she murdered her six-year-old child last week after her parental rights were previously terminated.
According to the Florida Department of Children and Families child fatality report for Duval County, a 6-year-old girl who died on Aug. 19 “sustained lethal injuries when she was stabbed by her mother.”
According to First Coast News, the report also says the child’s mother, was visiting the child’s home when the stabbing occurred. After the child was stabbed, the older woman turned the blade on herself putting her in critical condition.
The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office charged Purkanah Mayo, 36 with the murder in the second degree.
