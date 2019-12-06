Florida teen accused of recording teenage boys inside their homes

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – He’s only 19, but Donovan Johnson is facing serious charges. Tampa Police Department investigators say he recorded teenagers while some were naked.

When they got their hands on his cellphone, officers say they found at least eight videos of teenagers, apparently shot from the outside through windows.

“Honestly I’m not surprised. There’s a weirdo on every block,” said resident Jeff Kaspa.

People who live near Johnson’s New Tampa neighborhood understand this kind of thing happens, but are disgusted by it.

“It’s just social media today. Nothing you can do about technology,” said Al Jackson.

Officers were first notified about Johnson on Aug. 26. He’s accused of asking two teens at a bus stop for their social media information. Then, cops say he exposed himself to one of them.

Then, in Sept., agency spokesman Eddy Durkin says, “the Tampa Police Department Cyber Crimes Squad arrested the defendant after he solicited someone he believed was a 14-year-old boy for sex and traveled to meet him for the purposes of engaging in sex. This [boy] was, in fact, an undercover Tampa Police officer.”

When detectives went through Johnson’s phone, they found the videos.

“Johnson’s phone was seized during the arrest and officers obtained a search warrant for it. Detectives then discovered a series of videos filmed by Johnson that depicted juvenile males inside their homes,” Durkin wrote in an email to WFLA. “The videos were filmed from outside the residences, though open or partially open window coverings. Some of the males were engaged in sexual conduct and the videos were clearly filmed without their consent.”

Johnson remains in jail.

He faces 35 counts of possession of child pornography, seven counts of production of child pornography, 13 counts of voyeurism and one count of lewd and lascivious Conduct, Durkin says.

No one was home at Johnson’s condo when WFLA stopped by Thursday.

