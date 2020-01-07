Florida woman accused of running man over with BMW smiles for mugshot, says she’d do it again

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A woman was all smiles for her mugshot after she allegedly ran a man down with her BMW in Wesley Chapel on Monday.

She reportedly told the man he deserved it and that she would do it all over again if she could, authorities said.

Serina Maris Probus, 20, of Brooksville was arrested for aggravated battery with a deadly weapon after an incident at “The Basement” on Wesley Chapel Boulevard.

Deputies said Probus was in the front seat of her BMW, arguing with the victim as he stood outside of her vehicle. When he tried to leave, deputies say Probus hit the gas and struck the victim at 15 miles per hour.

The man stayed on the hood of the vehicle until she hit the brakes. Then he fell off and hit the concrete, deputies said. Deputies did not release any information regarding the man’s condition.

Deputies said Probus was taken to the hospital after complaining of chest pains and breathing problems. She later admitted to being high on cocaine and not remembering much about that night, officials said.

However, deputies said Probus sent the victim a text after the incident, saying she had no regrets.

“Tell Det. Murphy I hit you with the car ima [sic] tell her you deserved it and I would do it all over again if I could,” the message read, according to an affidavit.

She is being held at the Pasco County Jail.

