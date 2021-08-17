Florida woman arrested after touching self, exposing breasts during jail visit, deputies say

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. (WNCN) – A Florida woman faces charges after deputies said she was caught masturbating and exposing herself during a visit with an inmate at the Charlotte County jail.

On Aug. 8, Danielle Ferrero, 38, of Punta Gorda was in the visitation area of the jail taking part in a video session with an inmate, the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office said.

During the session, Ferrero and the inmate had what deputies said was a “lewd sexual conversation” for an hour or so.

Ferrero touched herself during the video chat and began “rocking back and forth in her seat as a form of masturbation,” the sheriff’s office said.

At the end of the call, she showed her breasts to the inmate three different times.

She was arrested and charged with exposure of sexual organs within a public place and violation of probation or community control.

Ferrero was booked into the Charlotte County Jail.