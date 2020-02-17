Florida woman arrested for stabbing child in back with pocket knife, deputies say

Evelyn Marie Haus. (Courtesy of the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office via WFLA, Feb. 17, 2020)

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Florida woman is accused of stabbing a child in the back at least once with a pocket knife, authorities said.

The attack happened in January at an undisclosed location in New Port Richey in Pasco County, Florida. Six weeks later, deputies arrested 38-year-old Evelyn Marie Haus.

Deputies said Haus stabbed the child in the back, leaving them with a 1/2 to 3/4 inch-long laceration that is now a scar.

“The defendant also provided the time frame for when the altercation took place,” the affidavit states. “The victim’s statement was also corroborated by several household members.”

The affidavit does not mention the child’s age or anything about what may have led to the stabbing.

Haus later admitted to stabbing the child, according to the affidavit.

She was arrested for aggravated child abuse on Sunday and booked into the Land O’ Lakes Detention facility.

Further information was not immediately available.

