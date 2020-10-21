BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida woman called 911 after her brother stabbed her boyfriend multiple times during a domestic dispute. The deputy responding to the scene shot the brother after he pointed a gun at him, the sheriff’s office said.

The incident happened at 4326 80th Street West in Bradenton, Florida.

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office said the woman called 911 Wednesday morning after a possible dispute over rent turned into the woman’s brother stabbing her boyfriend “to death.” The boyfriend didn’t die at the scene, and was transported to a hospital in “critical condition.”

The woman’s brother was also hospitalized after he was shot by the responding deputy. Sheriff Rick Wells said the suspect turned toward the deputy in a “shooting stance,” and the deputy fired. He’s also in critical condition.

The deputy was not injured.

Wells said the sheriff’s office has been out to the property multiple times to respond to domestic disputes.

“I believe that the suspect was actually irritated over the fact that the victim was not paying rent, so we have been out here a couple times over civil related items.”

Wells said the sheriff’s office was out at the house as recent as Tuesday.

“He was just extremely agitated over the fact that the boyfriend of his sister wasn’t paying rent,” Wells said.

More headlines from CBS17.com: