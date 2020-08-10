Florida woman finds python in washing machine

(CNN Newsource) — A Florida woman says she’s still rattled after finding a python in her washing machine.
Emily Visnic, in West Palm Beach, Florida, was about to load her washer when she saw snakeskin, WPEC reported. She figured it was snakeskin clothing, so she reached inside the machine.
She said when she felt something slither, she ran out of her apartment.
Maintenance men removed the snake, but she doesn’t know what they did with it.
Visnic was still on edge days later.
“The first couple of days were tough. I was really, really freaked out. Um, I kept thinking I was … cause the thing kept hissing. So like I was walking around my car, ‘Did I just hear a hiss or did I just hear that move?’ You know?” Visnic said.
Animal Control suspects the snake was a pet that escaped and got into Visnic’s apartment through a fence, and they think it was an isolated incident.
A neighbor had reported hearing a snake hiss the day before, leading Animal Control to conclude it may have been traveling through the building’s vents.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- Mass shooting at large party in DC kills teenager, critically injures off-duty officer
- Wilson police ID 5-year-old killed in shooting; suspect still on the run
- ‘Major explosion’ kills 1, traps others after houses explode in Baltimore, says fire union
- 2 dead in Harnett County shooting, sheriff says
- Newsfeed Now: Unrest in Chicago; Hugging booth goes viral in Texas