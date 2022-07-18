CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Citrus County, Florida woman was arrested Wednesday after authorities said she “manipulated” and “took advantage” of several children to send explicit photos and have unlawful sexual activities.

According to the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office, 33-year-old Diana Elizabeth Guevara fostered a relationship with one child to “identify her next victims.”

Over the course of several months, Guevara then sent multiple explicit photos and videos on social media to several other children, deputies said. Guevara was also accused of having sexual relations with several of the children at her home in Inverness.

“Guevara manipulated the young victims in this case and then took advantage of them,” Citrus County Sheriff Mike Prendergast said. “She was able to foster a relationship with one victim and identify her next victims through them, showing a pattern of predatory behavior.”

Guevara was charged with transmitting harmful materials to minors, unlawful sexual activity with certain minors and four counts of lewd and lascivious battery.

She is being held at the Citrus County Jail on a $47,000 bond.