FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Former President Donald Trump will hold a rally in Florence.

The event is scheduled for March 12 at 7 p.m. at the Florence Regional Airport.

“After a year of crises and failures from the Biden Administration, it’s no surprise folks are eager to rally behind a Republican, America First agenda,” South Carolina GOP Chairman Drew McKissick said in a statement. “That’s why we’re excited to welcome President Trump back to South Carolina.”

Florence is located along Interstate 95 about 40 miles south of the North Carolina state line.

No other details were immediately available, but McKissick said more details will be released at a later time.