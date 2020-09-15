Former SC teacher’s license revoked after ingesting illegal substance in front of class

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) – The South Carolina State Board of Education has revoked the teaching license of a former Richland One teacher after reports surfaced of him ingesting an illegal substance in front of his class.

According to the report, the incident happened in October 2019. A student recorded a video showing what appears to be Percy Berry snorting a substance from the surface of his desk. A second video shows Berry wiping his nose before beginning or continuing a discussion about possibly losing his teaching career.

The incident was reported to supervisors at the schools and Berry was sent for drug testing. Results from the test returned a positive result for cocaine, heroin, and morphine.

Berry was terminated by the district on November 12, 2019.

The SC State Board of Education says Berry may appeal for certification after three years but will be subject to a “character and fitness review.” A review of his community service records, letters of recommendation, and backgrounds will also take place if he chooses to reapply.

