FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Former Vice President Mike Pence will visit Florence later this month, according to a news release from the Florence County Republican Party.

Pence will be at the Florence Baptist Temple on July 20 to talk about a “post-Roe world,” the release said.

The event, which will be open to the public, is scheduled for 7 p.m. The church is at 2308 S. Irby St.

Pence visited Columbia in April 2021 and was the keynote speaker at a dinner hosted by the Palmetto Family Council. It was his first visit to the state since leaving office.

No other details about his upcoming visit to Florence were immediately available.