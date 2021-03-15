Friends and family host vigil for mom, daughter killed in Virginia; manhunt for suspect continues

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A community came together Sunday evening to honor a mother and daughter who were killed in Norfolk early Friday morning.

Nearly 100 friends and family came out to the basketball courts at the Broad Creek Field, next to the Kroc Center in Norfolk, to honor and remember 52-year-old Alicia Hereford and 23-year-old Morgan Bazemore with pink and purple balloons.

“Whenever something happens to one of us it happens to all of us,” said Clayton Marquez, a community activist.

The call for the fatal shooting of the two women came in just after midnight Friday. They were found in Norfolk in 800 block of Goff Street with gunshot wounds.

“It’s something that shouldn’t have happened. She is 23 years old. Her mother is nothing but 52 years old. They haven’t even lived. So, I just hope that we will learn from this situation,” Marquez said.

Police and the U.S. Marshals are actively looking for 27-year-old Kenyatta Ferrell Jones as a suspect.

There were tears and even some celebration of life, but mostly there was pain from the brother left without his twin sister and mother, and the community left without a little piece of their heart.

Joe Johnson, a community activist, said in these times they must come together.

“It’s through good and bad times. When you’re for the community, whether it’s good situations or it’s bad things that happen, tragic,” Johnson said.

While the group awaits justice, some find comfort that the mother and daughter duo had each other in their last moments.

“Just two great people. From the pictures, they’re always together. And then for them to go out together, that’s touching,” Johnson continued.

Norfolk Police are still investigating and searching for Jones.