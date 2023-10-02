CHESNEE, S.C. (WNCN) — A fundraiser has been set up for two brothers who were killed in a crash near Chesnee High School in South Carolina on Friday.

The GoFundMe campaign set up by the brother of two of the victims, Matthew and Vitaliy Rybinski, is looking to raise $50,000. As of noon Monday, more than $26,000 had been raised.

“We ask for support for our grieving mom, Ludmila Domansky, as she plans their funerals,” Daniel Domansky, brother and fundraiser organizer, said in a post.

The crash injured one person and killed the brothers and one other person Friday afternoon, about a block from Chesnee High School. The driver of a Lexus sedan went off the left side of the road, hit a ditch, and then hit some trees.

The identity of the third victim has not been released

Just hours after the wreck, Chesnee High School Principal Erik Gerstenacker announced the football game that night against Landrum High School would be rescheduled.

On Sunday, Spartanburg County School District Two announced the game would be played Monday at 7:30 p.m. at Chesnee High School.

Many people were touched by the reaction of those in Chesnee. Friday afternoon, dozens of high school students gathered to pray in a large circle to honor and remember those killed in the crash.

Saturday evening, dozens of people gathered at the high school where they held a candlelight vigil and spoke about the incident.