Funeral held for 13-year-old girl who was killed in Virginia; teen boy charged in shooting

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Lucia Bremer — the 13-year-old shot and killed by another teenager in Henrico’s West End — was laid to rest on Saturday, just over a week after her death.

Bremer’s funeral was held at Saint Mary Catholic Church Sunday afternoon.

In the week after the fatal shooting, many community members came out to memorials and a vigil to honor Bremer’s life.

RELATED: ‘Truly one-of-a-kind’: Community remembers middle school girl shot and killed Friday

The middle school Bremer attended, Quiocassin Middle School, held a memorial for her. Bremer’s soccer team, the Richmond Strikers, put together an all-day celebration of life.

The Gayton Forest West subdivision where Bremer lived and was killed put out luminaries and ribbons in the wake of her death.

On March 27, Henrico Police said they took a juvenile male into custody, in the early afternoon hours, after obtaining petitions for second-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a juvenile and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

A source close to the families involved said the alleged killer and did not know Bremer or her friend who was with her that day.