Funeral held for slain Ole Miss student ‘Ally’ Kostial

KIRKWOOD, Mo. (AP) – The funeral of a University of Mississippi student found shot to death last week has been held in her suburban St. Louis hometown.

Family and friends gathered Saturday at Concordia Lutheran Church in Kirkwood to memorialize Alexandria “Ally” Kostial.

The 21-year-old student’s body was found the morning of July 20 near a lake about 30 miles from the university’s Oxford, Mississippi, campus.

Another Ole Miss student, 22-year-old Brandon Theesfeld of Fort Worth, Texas, is charged with murder in Kostial’s death.

Surveillance video released by officials in Oxford shows Kostial alive and interacting with people outside a bar just hours before a deputy found her body near Sardis Lake.

Kostial was studying for a bachelor’s degree in marketing. The woman’s father, Keith Kostial, posted on Facebook that his daughter had been attending summer school and teaching fitness classes at the university.

Theesfeld was arrested Monday afternoon and booked into the county jail.

Authorities haven’t said how Kostial died, but her death has shocked many in and around the Ole Miss community.

