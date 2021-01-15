CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) – Funeral arrangements have been announced for fallen Horry County police officer, Lance Cpl. Melton “Fox” Gore.

LCpl. Melton “Fox” Gore (Courtesy: HCPD)

Police announced Friday night that a public viewing and visitation for Gore will be held Tuesday evening from 6-7:30 in the auditorium of North Myrtle Beach High School, located at 3750 Sea Mountain Hwy, Little River, SC 29566.

The funeral will be held on Wednesday at 11 a.m. at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center, located at 2101 N Oak St, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577.

Police say LCpl. Gore was removing debris from the roadway Tuesday afternoon on Highway 22 near Highway 31 when he was hit by an SUV and killed. He was 57 years old.

No arrests have been announced in the case as of Friday night.

Since his death, many people who knew Gore remembered him as having a community-oriented spirit.

On Wednesday, the SkyWheel was lit up blue to honor LCpl. Gore.