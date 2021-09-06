Funeral plans set for teen girl found dead outside SC church

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Funeral arrangements have been announced for a 17-year-old girl who was found dead outside of a church early Wednesday in Conway.

A celebration of life for Angelina Pacheco will be held at 3:30 p.m. Friday at Watson Funeral Services Chapel in Conway, according to an online obituary. The family will receive friends before the service.

Pacheco was found dead outside of Coastal Community Church on Highway 378 in Conway, according to Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard. She died at about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday and was placed there.

Chandler Richardson, 19, was arrested and charged with involuntary manslaughter.

The family said over the weekend, that while they want justice to be served and that her death never should have happened.

“He should’ve never left her knowing that she needed some sort of help,” Christinna Furfari, Angelina Pacheco’s aunt, said.

Heavily-redacted arrest warrants obtained by WBTW say that Richardson “acting with reckless disregard for the safety of others did cause the death of” Pacheco.

According to police reports, Richardson was driving a vehicle when an incident happened and he failed to help her.

Richardson was released from J. Reuben Long Detention Center on a $30,000 bond.

“We’re very, very disgusted right now,” Furfari said. “We all say justice needs to be served no matter what.”