Funeral, procession held for SC officer who died in line of duty

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Local law enforcement agencies came together Friday to support the family and the North Myrtle Beach Department by assisting with the funeral procession an officer who died in the line of duty early New Year’s Day.

Sgt. Gordon William Best was killed in a vehicle crash while responding to a shots-fired call early on Jan. 1.

“Whenever you lose someone in the law enforcement community. It’s really tough on officers because it’s constantly on the back of your mind all the time while you’re working and it’s a reminder of how quick things can go wrong,” said James Ellis, with the Conway Police Department.

Ellis said the Conway Police Department helped with the procession by handling all the intersections in Conway, making sure it went smoothly.

Ellis said he was grateful to be able to help with today’s procession because he used to work for the North Myrtle Beach Public Safety Department.

“I worked with Sgt. Best’s mom for the 9 years I was there,” Ellis said.

Ellis added that, “his father was a police officer there as well and he retired before I started, but it’s just emotional for me and it’s been a constant thought on my mind all the time about what they’re going through cause it’s tough,” Ellis said.

The North Myrtle Beach Public Safety Department was assisted by the Horry County Sheriff Chaplain’s office.

“When they lose somebody, it’s like losing a member of their own family. It’s very difficult for them so they grieve together and so our role as chaplains, our role as an agency is to come in and support those officers, make sure they’re able to process some of that grief,” said Eddie Hill, Horry County Sheriff Chaplain.

Hill said they have mental health providers, medical providers, and group sessions to help them process and carry on.

“It tells these officers that they’re not alone and that’s the bright part of it, as sad as it is, that is the bright part,” Hill said.

Hill added that “it’s this brotherhood, it’s a sisterhood that’s a comradery, these guys are extended family, they love each other so we’re always there for them,” Hill said.

Both Hill and Ellis said it’s good to see the community support local law enforcement.

“It is a unique community. We are still a little bit rural but we got the beach and this is a neat place to watch people come together, regardless of their beliefs, they always come together,” Hill said.