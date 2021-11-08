‘Gallivanting all over the world’: Myrtle Beach recycle bin washes ashore in Ireland

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A City of Myrtle Beach recycle bin traveled more than 3,500 across the Atlantic to wash ashore in Ireland.

Keith McGreal shared the photos with the City, which then posted about it on Facebook. McGreal said the recycle bin washed up on Mulranny Beach on the west coast of Ireland, more than 3,500 miles away.

“That’s an amazing voyage for a trash barrel, although we’d prefer that it stayed put on our beach, rather than gallivanting all over the world via the Gulf Stream,” the City wrote.

It’s unclear when the bin went missing, but the City said it was likely during a wind or storm event.

“We’ve already had a city employee volunteer to come fetch it,” the city wrote.