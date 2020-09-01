Georgia authorities arrest police officer on sodomy, assault charges

Around the South

by: WSAV Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Steven Wright. (Courtesy of WSAV)

JESUP, Ga. (WSAV) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested a Jesup Police Department officer on Tuesday on multiple charges.

Steven Wright, 30, was arrested on one count of aggravated sodomy, sexual assault against a person in custody, and violation of oath of office. He turned himself in to the Wayne County Jail on Tuesday.

On Aug. 18, the Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney requested the GBI investigate an allegation of criminal misconduct by Wright.

The investigation revealed that Wright engaged in non-consensual sexual contact with a person under his authority.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the GBI Kingsland Office at 912-729-6198.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sponsored Content
Visit Buy Local

Trending Stories