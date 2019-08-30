Georgia officer resigns after friend borrows badge for free snacks

DULUTH, Ga. (AP) – A Georgia probation officer has resigned and her friend has been arrested for borrowing that officer’s badge and gun to get free snacks at a QuikTrip.

WSB-TV reports 33-year-old Pektra LaQuiche Edgerton was arrested and charged with impersonating an officer.

Gwinnett County Police Officer J.T. Smith says he saw Edgerton inside the store with a badge and gun requesting free snacks and her actions seemed suspicious.

Edgerton admitted that she used Probation Officer Branid Green’s gun and badge.

