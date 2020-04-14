Georgia police enforcing social distancing rules via drones

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WNCN) – Police in Savannah, Georgia, have come up with an interesting away to enforce social distancing while social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Police there are now using five drones to make sure people are following social distancing rules throughout the city.

The drones fly 100 feet in the air and use pre-recorded messages when people are spotted violating the rules.

Officers say they follow federal aviation guidelines and aren’t flying in prohibited locations.

