Georgia police enforcing social distancing rules via drones

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WNCN) – Police in Savannah, Georgia, have come up with an interesting away to enforce social distancing while social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic.
RELATED: Full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak in NC
Police there are now using five drones to make sure people are following social distancing rules throughout the city.
The drones fly 100 feet in the air and use pre-recorded messages when people are spotted violating the rules.
Officers say they follow federal aviation guidelines and aren’t flying in prohibited locations.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- SC couple charged after multi-county drug trafficking investigation
- Some sports, camps will be phased back in as North Carolina starts reopening
- Wegmans launches new scan app to cut down time spent in the store
- Stock you pantry with the essentials
- Local malls preparing for phase one, acknowledge some retailers may not re-open
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now