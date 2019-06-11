Georgia teen dies after collapsing during dance team workout

DEKALB Co., Ga. (WNCN) – A rising high school senior died Monday after collapsing on the track at a Georgia high school, CBS 46 reports.

Elyse Purefoy, 17, was taking part in summer training with the Arabia Mountain High School’s dance team when she passed out. Teammates said Purefoy asked for a water break multiple times before collapsing.

Her heart stopped in the ambulance on the way to the hospital, CBS 46 reported.

DeKalb County Schools released a statement Monday saying that the school’s community “mourns the passing of a member of the school’s dance team. Our hearts and prayers are with the family during this difficult time.”

Click here to donate to a GoFundMe the family established to help cover funeral costs.

