Virginia authorities share new details in Noah Trout abduction case

GILES COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Officials with the Giles County Sheriff’s Office say it is possible Nancy Fridley — the woman accused of taking Noah Trout — stopped at another church before going to Riverview Baptist Church.

Deputies say they received a call from another church on Route 460, the same day Trout was taken before noon on Sunday, May 2.

“There was another incident that was reported to us, sometime around 11:30 a.m. on Sunday. She had been to one other church we believe,” stated Maj. Scott Moye, Chief Deputy for the Giles County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities also tell WFXR News that while he was missing, the boy’s head was shaved.

Investigators are still working on figuring out the motive and whether Trout knew the woman.

According to Moye, “We’re still trying to determine if they did or they didn’t but, I guess at this time we don’t believe there was a connection.”

Fridley’s boyfriend, Bobby Lee Taylor of Clifton Forge, was arraigned in Alleghany County on Tuesday, May 4. Both have their preliminary hearings set for late June.