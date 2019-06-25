Girl killed, 2 others wounded after shots fired into home

ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – Anderson Police Department officials said one of the victims injured following a shooting Sunday, which resulted in the death of an 11-year-old girl, remains in critical condition.

Three people were shot at a home on West End Avenue around 1:30 a.m. and were taken to a nearby hospital.

The Anderson County Coroner’s Office said earlier that all victims were inside the home when someone started shooting from the outside.

City of Anderson Police Chief Jim Stewart says, “we have got tips coming in from crime stoppers, but we need the public’s help to actually cross that T and dot those I’s.”

One of the shooting victims was identified by her family members as Ja’Naiya Scott, 11. They said Scott later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Scott’s death has been ruled a homicide and an autopsy has been scheduled for Tuesday morning.

During a news conference Monday, Anderson Police Chief Jim Stewart said one of shooting victims, another 11-year-old girl, remains in the hospital in critical condition.

The other victim, an 18-year-old female, also remains in the hospital in stable condition.

Stewart called the shooting “tragic” and “senseless.”

He said investigators are still canvassing the neighborhoods in an attempt to locate witnesses of the shooting.

Reverend James C. Clark is part of the Community Action Committee, which is a group of ministers in Anderson, who work to bridge the gap between the public and law enforcement.

Clark says, “we work closely with the Police department so that we can be a contact for the community.”

There is a prayer and candlelight vigil planned for Wednesday at 7 p.m. at 1209 West End Ave, Anderson.

The public is invited to come and asked to wear purple, bring candles and purple balloons.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now