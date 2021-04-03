Piney Point breach: Crews bracing for potential collapse at wastewater pond

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Law enforcement and public safety officials ramped up evacuations around the Piney Point area in Manatee County Saturday morning due to the “imminent” breach of the wastewater pond. Now, officials are hoping their efforts will minimize the amount of water actually being released, preventing a full-on break.

Below are the latest reactions from several Florida government officials as well as the up-to-date information regarding the situation at Piney Point.

Latest updates

Manatee County officials hold press conference

During a 2 p.m. press conference with multiple Manatee County officials, County Commissioner Vanessa Baugh said crews have worked overnight trying to reinforce the wall of the breached area of the gypsum stack, however, “those effects were, sadly, unsuccessful.”

Manatee County Director of Public Safety Jake Saur said around 10:30 a.m. Saturday, onsite engineers determined the situation at Piney Point was escalating, leading to an extension of the evacuation orders in place.

Now, crews are working to control the outflow at the breach of between two and three million gallons of water per day.

Acting Manatee County Administrator Scott Hopes said if a full break were to happen, county officials are preparing for the “potential of about 600 million gallons (of water) within a matter of seconds and minutes leaving that retention pool and going around the surrounding area.”

Evacuation alerts

Officials upgraded the area to a complete evacuation at 11 a.m. after engineers deemed the situation to be “escalating.” Evacuation notices were sent to anyone one mile to the north of the phosphogypsum stacks and a half-mile to the south.

Officials told WFLA’s Niko Clemmons late Saturday morning they believe the leaking stack could collapse at any moment — meaning the release of hundreds of millions of gallons of wastewater.

The Manatee County Public Safety Department tweeted the first evacuation notice just after 6 p.m. Friday. Another emergency phone alert was sent out around 11 a.m. Saturday ordering people in the area to evacuate “NOW.”

All residents in the threatened area had evacuated by 2:30 p.m., county officials said.

Pumps are running around the clock attempting to remove as much water from the pond as quickly as possible. Every moment the pond goes without a total breach in the barrier lessens the chance of a complete uncontrolled release.

Road Closures

Florida Highway Patrol troopers are turning vehicles around on US-41. The road will be closed at 113th Street East in Manatee County and at College Avenue in Hillsborough County until further notice.

Drivers heading south will need to detour onto College Avenue, travel east and access I-75.

Reaction from Florida officials

Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency for Manatee County just before 2 p.m.

“Due to a possible breach of mixed saltwater from the south reservoir at the Piney Point facility, I have declared a state of emergency for Manatee County to ensure resources are allocated for necessary response & recovery,” the governor tweeted.

Commissioner of Agriculture Nikki Fried sent a letter to the governor’s officer Saturday afternoon requesting that he “convene an emergency session of the Florida Cabinet, in person or telephonic, to discuss a plan for remediation actions with the Florida Department of Environmental Protection” in response to the imminent environmental disaster.

I have requested that @GovRonDeSantis convene an emergency meeting of the Florida Cabinet for a briefing by @FLDEPNews Secretary @NoahValenstein on the imminent #PineyPoint disaster.



🚨 If you are in the area, follow directions from local officials and evacuate NOW if ordered. pic.twitter.com/3UUz4VikO5 — Commissioner Nikki Fried (@NikkiFriedFL) April 3, 2021

Senator Rick Scott’s office also addressed the situation at Piney Point, telling News Channel 8, that the Republican senator will continue “to monitor the situation closely and is available to secure any federal assistance necessary. Residents should follow state and local guidance.”

Senator Marco Rubio released the following statement concerning the Piney Point plant and current evacuations in place:

“The recent reports about HRK’s efforts to stabilize a reservoir at Piney Point in Manatee County are of grave concern, as are the possible environmental impacts to Tampa Bay. My office has been in direct communication with both the Florida Department of Environmental Protection and Manatee County. I stand ready to facilitate any response needed from the Federal Government.”

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for the latest updates.