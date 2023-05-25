COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — Gov. Henry McMaster officially signed the Fetal Heartbeat and Protection from Abortion Act into law Thursday morning, according to a news release.

The Act protects life by prohibiting abortions after a fetal heartbeat has been detected, with exceptions for the life or health of the mother, medical emergencies, fatal fetal abnormalities, and up to 12 weeks of pregnancy, in cases of rape or incest.

“With my signature, the Fetal Heartbeat and Protection from Abortion Act is now law and will begin saving the lives of unborn children immediately,” McMaster said in the release. “This is a great day for life in South Carolina, but the fight is not over. We stand ready to defend this legislation against any challenges are are confident we will succeed.”

Planned Parenthood has filed a lawsuit, according to Planned Parenthood South Atlantic on Twitter.

“We will always fight for our patients’ ability to make their own decisions about their bodies and access the health care they need,” Planned Parenthood South Atlantic CEO Jenny Black said in the Tweet. “We urge the court to take swift action to block this dangerous ban on abortion.”

The Act is effective immediately.