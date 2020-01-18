GPS may be out for pilots during military testing in Southeast US, including NC

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – According to an advisory from the Federal Aviation Administration, the U.S. Navy Carrier Strike Group 4 is conducting offshore military exercises from Jan. 16-24 that could make GPS reception unavailable or unreliable in the Southeastern United States, including North Carolina.

The advisory states that pilots should report any anomalies.

The Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association wrote about the advisory on its website, stating “we consider the risks to GA (General Aviation) aircraft highly concerning.”

The times and dates of the tests are:

Jan. 18 from 1700Z to 2359Z

Jan. 23 from 1200Z to 2359Z

Jan. 24 from 1130Z to 2359Z

Each event may last the entire period, the FAA warned. The testing has already taken place for Jan. 16 and 17.

Pilots are advised to check notices frequently for possible changes before operations in the area. NOTAMs will be published at least 24 hours in advance of any GPS tests.

According to its report, during a similar exercise, “an aircraft lost navigation capability and did not regain it until after landing.”

