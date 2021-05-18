GRAPHIC: Harvested Jake turkey feasted on cicadas before he met hunter

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Jake turkey had been eating well thanks to emerging cicadas before a Jefferson County hunter harvested the bird on the last day of the spring turkey hunting season.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency posted about the gobbler and its belly full of cicadas to its social media on Monday. Turns out, cicadas are bountiful snacks not only for copperheads, but also for foraging turkeys.

Tennessee’s 2021 spring turkey hunting season (shotgun/archery) ended Sunday, May 16.

The next hunting season for the big flighty birds is happening in the fall: Sept. 25-Oct. 29, Nov. 1-5 (archery); and Oct. 16-29 (shotgun). The bag limit is 1 bearded turkey per county and only in counties open to fall turkey hunting.

By then, the cicadas – both “dog day” and periodical – will have retreated or died off for the year.