Great Smoky Mountains named most popular park in country

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN/CNN) — For another year, the Great Smoky Mountains is the most popular national park in the country.

The National Park Service says about 12 and a half million people visited the Smokies along the North Carolina-Tennessee line last year.

Coming in second with nearly six-million visitors is Grand Canyon National Park.

The Great Smoky Mountains and Grand Canyon have held the top two spots since 1990.

The National Park Service says it has modified operations in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

