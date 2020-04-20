Great Smoky Mountains named most popular park in country

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN/CNN) — For another year, the Great Smoky Mountains is the most popular national park in the country.
The National Park Service says about 12 and a half million people visited the Smokies along the North Carolina-Tennessee line last year.
Coming in second with nearly six-million visitors is Grand Canyon National Park.
The Great Smoky Mountains and Grand Canyon have held the top two spots since 1990.
The National Park Service says it has modified operations in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Click here for information on specific parks.
- Infant, 2 children among latest COVID-19 cases in Robeson County, officials say
- Coronavirus found in semen of COVID-19 survivors; sexual transmission unclear, study says
- NC mother, son say large group of armed people, including off-duty deputy, terrorized them in their home
- Arrests made in shooting death of black man after outcry
- Mystery illness appearing in children linked to coronavirus, doctor says
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now