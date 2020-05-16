GREAT VIDEO: 100+ drones create light show honoring frontline workers and health care heroes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A drone light show was held Friday night at the Vanderbilt football stadium to honor health care and frontline workers.

The crews have worked hard to care for the community during recent deadly tornadoes that hit Tennessee and the COVID-19 pandemic.

The light show was put on for free by Nashville-based StrictlyFX and was planned in advance. The event was kept secret to discourage crowds from gathering at the site.

Some 140 drones launched up to 500 feet high, lighting up the sky in formations depicting words and pictures for more than 10 minutes.

You can watch the entire 10-minute drone show again in the video player above.

