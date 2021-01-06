Group looking for ‘haunted house’ finds body in freezer; home burns down 2 days later

NORWAY. S.C. (AP) — Authorities say the abandoned South Carolina home where a group of people found a body stuffed in a deep freezer has burned down two days after the gruesome discovery.

Orangeburg County firefighters say the early Tuesday blaze at the home in Norway is considered suspicious, but a cause has not been determined.

Deputies say eight adults out riding four-wheelers Sunday decided to explore the abandoned home after hearing it was haunted.

Investigators say the group smelled a horrible odor and found a body in the freezer.

An 18-year-old man opened the freezer to find what he told deputies appeared to be a body wearing blue jeans and socks, the sheriff’s office said.

The Coroner’s Office says the body was badly decomposed and the identity, or even the sex and cause of death has not been determined.