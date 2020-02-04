Gun pulled on man at mall food court after he spits in woman’s face, police say

Breaking News
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Two people have been arrested after an altercation at the food court of Coastal Grand Mall.

Police responded to the mall around 6 p.m. on Sunday for a weapon law violation, according to an incident report from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

The report lists the suspects as Gary Michael Hall, 42, and Kareem Nelson, 38.

According to the report, Nelson spit in a woman’s face and Hall then pointed his gun at Nelson.

Hall is charged with pointing and presenting a firearm at a person, Myrtle Beach Police Department arrest records show.

Nelson was charged with assault and battery in the third degree. It’s not known was triggered the initial incident.

