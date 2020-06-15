Hank Williams Jr.’s daughter dies after SUV flips in crash in Tenn.

NASHVILLE, TN – SEPTEMBER 22: ***EXCLUSIVE*** Singers & Songwriters – Hank Williams Jr. Daughter Hilary Williams, Holly Williams and Katie Williams backstage during the second annual ACM Honors at Schermerhorn Symphony Center on September 22, 2009 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for ACM)

PARIS, Tenn. (AP/WNCN) – The 27-year-old daughter of country singer Hank Williams Jr. was killed in a highway accident in Tennessee, police said.

Katherine Williams-Dunning of Springville was the driver of a 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe that was towing a boat around 7:45 p.m. when it crossed the median and rolled over Saturday night on U.S. Route 79 near Antioch Road northeast of Paris, said Tennessee Highway Patrol spokesman Lt. Brad Wilbanks.

Her husband, Tyler J. Dunning, 29, was a passenger in the vehicle. He was airlifted to a Nashville hospital, news outlets reported. His condition was not immediately released.

In a Facebook post, Williams-Dunning’s brother, Sam Williams asked for prayers for his sister and brother-in-law.

Country star Travis Tritt wrote on Twitter that the news was “heartbreaking.”

“My family and I knew Katie ever since she was a kid,” Tritt said. “I cannot even imagine what Hank, Mary Jane and the rest of the Williams family are going through right now.”

Wilbanks said the accident remains under investigation. Paris is about 110 miles (177 kilometers) west of Nashville.

— WKRN-TV contributed to this report

More headlines from CBS17.com: