‘He did not know this guy’: Family describes moment stranger killed man inside Tennessee Target

NASHVILLE, Tenn (WKRN) — Last Sunday, Jerrilyn Collier says she woke up happy. But by the end of the day, things had changed dramatically. She learned that her 40-year-old son, Avery Collier, had been shot and killed.

“I got up that morning thinking ‘I’m fixing to have a good day,'” Collier said. “I can’t say how I feel. I don’t feel anything right now.”

It all happened inside the Target store on Charlotte Pike in West Nashville.

Avery Collier and his fiancée, Rachel Scarberry, were there to do some shopping when a stranger caught their attention.

“We walk in the store and Avery notices this guy staring at us,” Scarberry said. “He asks him, ‘Hey man, what’s up, do I know you? Do you know me? Should we know each other?'”

Scarberry says the man said something back, but his words were muffled underneath his face mask and they couldn’t hear his response. So, they continued walking through the store.

When the couple reached the electronics section in the back, they saw the man again. He mumbled something again, took out a gun, and started shooting.

Detectives said they determined Collier and David Van Dyke, who did not know each other, “had words” near the front of the store just after Collier and his fiancé walked in.

His family says it’s true that Collier and Van Dyke did not know each other, but they insist there was no altercation between the two men prior to the shooting.

“There was no altercation. He didn’t know the guy, the guy didn’t know him,” Collier’s sister, Tarita Collier told News 2.

“He didn’t know him. I didn’t know him. We’d never seen him before. It just doesn’t make any sense,” Scarberry said.

A Metro police report says investigators reviewed surveillance footage from inside the store and witnessed 29-year-old Van Dyke shoot Collier once from a distance, then several more times when he was already on the ground.

Metro Police did not share that video with News 2 or Collier’s family.

“We don’t appreciate how Metro Nashville Police Department treated us. They did not give us any information. We had to learn through the news that my brother was deceased,” Tarita Collier said.

Police say as shoppers ran out of the store, Van Dyke did too. He stashed the gun in a plant, went to his car, and then came back to tell police what he’d done.

“I just want to know why? Like, why you would just decide to decide to do something so senseless?” Scarberry asked.

Scarberry says Collier had just moved back to Nashville from West Virginia in September. She describes him as “loving, kind, and big-hearted.”

Van Dyke’s motive still remains unclear. He’s in the Metro jail on a $1 million bond. His trial is set for the end of the month.