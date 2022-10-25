ORLANDO, Fla. (WNCN) – A high school quarterback has died after trying to help a driver that was stuck on the side of the road over the weekend, the Florida Highway Patrol confirms.

Nick Miner, the senior quarterback for East River High School in Orlando, stopped to help another driver who was on the side of a highway when another car hit his truck, flipping the vehicle and throwing him from the car.

The Florida Highway Patrol’s official news release said Miner was not wearing a seatbelt while helping the driver of the sedan when an incoming Honda Insight struck his pickup on Sunday.

“The driver of V-01 (Honda Insight) failed to observe V-02 (Miner’s pickup) stopped in the

roadway. The front of V-01 collided with the left front side of V-02. V-02 overturned onto the east shoulder ejecting the driver. The driver of V-02 sustained fatal injuries after being ejected,” the news release said.

The driver of the Honda Insight also hit two pedestrians on the side of the road, the report said. Those pedestrians, ages 17 and 20, suffered non-life-threatening injuries after being treated at a nearby hospital, the news release said.

CBSNews reported that teammates of Miner have set up a memorial along Dallas Boulevard where the crash occurred.

The Florida Highway Patrol said charges are pending regarding the ongoing active investigation.