High school senior killed in 3-car crash in South Carolina

CONCORD, S.C. (WIS) – A high school student died in a three-car crash in South Carolina over the weekend.

The wreck happened around 7:15 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Highway 378 (Myrtle Beach Highway) and Highway 527 (Brick Church Road) in Sumter County, South Carolina. That’s right by the Sumter County Fire Department, about 12 miles east of the city of Sumter.

A person driving a Chevy Trailblazer on Hwy 527 turned into traffic on Hwy 378, officials said.

Officials say the Trailblazer crashed into two pickup trucks, causing both of the trucks to flip. One of the drivers of a truck died at the scene.

The person who died has been identified as 18-year-old Caleb Browder, of Sumter. He was a senior at Sumter High School, the coroner said.

Sumter School District Superintendent Dr. Penelop Martin-Knox said Browder will be missed:

“Our thoughts, prayers, and deepest sympathies are with his family during this extremely difficult time. The loss of a student, classmate, and friend has a significant impact on both our students and staff. He was an important part of the Sumter High School family, and he will be greatly missed.”

Browder was wearing a seat belt, officials said. Two other people were in the truck with him when the crash happened and were taken to the hospital.

The drivers of the other truck and the Trailblazer also went to the hospital, but officials have not shared the conditions of anyone who survived.

South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Sumter County Coroner’s Office are still investigating.

