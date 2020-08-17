Highly intoxicated couple neglected their 4 children at Myrtle Beach resort, police say

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – A couple was arrested in Myrtle Beach after police say they neglected their four children.

On Saturday, Myrtle Beach police responded to Sea Crest Oceanfront Resort at 803 Ocean Blvd in reference to a welfare check of four children, according to a crime report.

When police arrived at the scene, they found both Robyn Sharf, 32, and Bradly Sharf, 36, highly intoxicated, still in swim wear from earlier in the day, according to authorities.

Police said Robyn was found passed out halfway on the bed, and Bradly was grossly intoxicated to the point that he fell while holding their 3-month-old baby, almost hitting the child’s head on a wooden table.

All four children were still in swim attire from earlier in the day with no clean clothes to change into, and had not been fed since noon, approximately 10 hours prior, according to police.

Police said they thought the pair was intoxicated to the point that they could not provide adequate care for four children.

Robyn and Bradly, who were from Washington State, were both charged with unlawful neglect of a child or helpless person.

