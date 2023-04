FORT MILL, S.C. (WJZY) – A homeless woman was arrested Friday evening for the death of her unborn son, according to the sheriff’s office.

Kelly Lauren Ferrell, 31, is charged with homicide by child abuse.

Kelly Lauren Ferrell (Courtesy: York County Sheriff’s Office)

Deputies say Ferrell was pregnant with a boy, approximately around her 40-week gestation period, and used fentanyl and meth, killing the baby.

She was originally wanted by authorities, but was found and taken into custody.